Under His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan Of Oman, Directions, Navy Ship From Sultanate Of Oman, Carrying Relief Items For Flood Affected People In Islamic Republic Of Pakistan, Reached Karachi Port Today

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Under His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, directions, navy ship from Sultanate of Oman, carrying relief items for flood affected people in Islamic Republic of Pakistan, reached Karachi Port today

“Al-Nasser” ship of Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) carrying tons of food stock, shelters and medical supplies for flood victims reached Karachi Port. The relief items will be supplied to the flood victims in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022) The relief assistance shipment from Oman was received by Senator Faisal Subzwari – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Mr. Saqib Rauf – Deputy Chief of Protocol – MOFA (Camp Office), Commodore. M. Nasir Iqbal – Commander Sub Marine S.I., Col. Sajid – Director General – NDMA, as well as the Sultanate’s Consul General to Karachi H.E. Eng.

Sami Abdullah Al Khanjari, where a relief aid ship was sent through Royal Navy of Oman, in collaboration with Oman Charitable Organization (OCO).

The Sultanate of Oman has continued to provide assistance to the flood victims in Pakistan. Earlier, four military planes from Oman landed at Nur Khan Base, Rawalpindi and another four military flights are to land this week at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, bringing relief goods for the flood victims in the country.

