Under PM programme, electric wheelchairs given to 13 university students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Thirteen electric wheelchairs were distributed among the differently-abled students of four universities, under the Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair Scheme for the university students.

In this regard, a ceremony was organised at the Jinnah Auditorium of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), here on Monday. Dr Shaista Sohail, Executive Director Higher Education Commission (HEC), attended the ceremony as the chief guest. She gave away wheelchairs to 13 students of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Faisalabad campus.

Dr Shaista explained vision of the government behind the programme saying that the scheme was initially launched for 600 students of all Pakistani universities. Until now, total 605 students had received these customised electric wheelchairs, which were designed by keeping in view special needs of users, she explained.

She said that the number of students with special needs was still very high and the government of Pakistan was going to launch its second phase very soon to provide this facility to all remaining students also.

She urged students to become role models for the next generation by setting example of righteousness, steadfastness and hard work. She advised students to practise moral principles and exercise Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).

She also shed light on the utility of the newly-launched Higher Education Portal, aimed at bridging gap between industry and academia.

In her welcome address, Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof.

Dr. Robina Farooq declared the ceremony an unwavering commitment of the government of Pakistan and GCWUF with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) projecting, "By 2030 eliminate gender disparities in education and ensure equal access to all levels of education and vocational training for the vulnerable persons with disabilities, indigenous people and children in vulnerable situations". She remarked that physical disabilities should never be considered a hindrance in life. "Modern technology has enabled us to overcome various human limitations," she added.

She related examples of well-known physicist Stephen Hawking and an artist Farida Kahlo, who earned respect and fame for their remarkable services despite their physical disabilities.

Project Director of Prime Minister's Wheelchair Programme Miss Durr-e-Shehwar Sadozai briefed the audience about key statistics of the scheme. Her team provided a hands-on-training on operating procedure of the electric wheelchairs.

The recipient students expressed their feelings of gratitude to the government of Pakistan and the HEC for providing them with the much-needed machine to facilitate them in the way of their education and future.

Pro-Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, Registrar GCWUF Asif A. Malik, Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Bashir Ahmad Samim, Director Student Affairs AIOU Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali, Treasurer Ansar Mughal and Director Student Affairs Dr. Asma Aziz were also present.

Later, Dr Shaista Sohail also inaugurated Analytical and Health Diagnostic Services Centre and Dr. Robina Farooq Diagnostic Lab at GCWUF besides planting a sapling in the university lawns.