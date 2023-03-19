UrduPoint.com

Under Section 144, Gatherings Banned In Various KP Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Under Section 144, gatherings banned in various KP districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :District administrations in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have clamped section 144 to ban gathering of five or more persons for a period from March 18 to March 23, 2023.

According to an official handout, the restrictions have been imposed in the provincial capital, Bannu, Mardan, Karak, Kohat, Chitral, Kurram, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Abbottabad, Malakand, Swat and Lakki Marwat.

The notifications have been issued while keeping in view the recently issued security alert about possible terrorism.

It said that the ban on gatherings has been imposed to protect the precious lives and maintain law and order in the concerned districts and could be further extended.

In case of violation of the Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (Cr.PC), the violators will face action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

More Stories From Pakistan

