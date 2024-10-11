- Home
'Under The Leadership Of The Present Regime, Pakistan Is Heading In The Right Direction,' Says Muqam
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for State and Frontier Region, Kashmir & Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, Friday expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan was heading in the right direction, where the country was successfully reviving its foreign ties, particularly with Saudi Arabia.
In an interview with the ptv news channel, he said, "This renewed diplomatic effort is crucial for stimulating economic growth and combating inflation."
He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Saudi government for their unwavering support of Pakistan.
Amir Muqam had congratulated the nation on Pakistan's economic stability and improving conditions, crediting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's relentless efforts and visionary leadership for this progress.
"Continued public trust and support for the Prime Minister's initiatives will yield further positive developments in the near future," Muqam stressed.
Responding to a query, he said, "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) fragile peace requires urgent attention beyond politics, emphasizing the need for the provincial government to prioritize stability and public welfare."
"To achieve lasting peace, the KPK government must focus on economic development, boosting industries, and creating jobs, particularly for young individuals," he added.
Muqam emphasized the importance of collective efforts in overcoming the nation's challenges, expressing pride in Pakistan's resilience and progress despite adversity.
"Unity and cooperation are crucial in addressing economic, social, and security issues," he stressed.
