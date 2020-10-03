Under-trail prisoner commits suicide

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :An under-trail prisoner (UTP) committed suicide in his barrack by hanging himself in Camp Jail in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police said the prisoner, a resident of Misri Shah, was brought to jail on Dec 24, 2019 in a murder and attempted murder case.

by the Misri Shah police station.

He was undergoing treatment for psychological complications, as advised by the visiting psychiatrist.

The jail officials handed over the body to Shadman police.