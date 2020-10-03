Under-trail Prisoner Commits Suicide
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :An under-trail prisoner (UTP) committed suicide in his barrack by hanging himself in Camp Jail in the wee hours of Saturday.
Police said the prisoner, a resident of Misri Shah, was brought to jail on Dec 24, 2019 in a murder and attempted murder case.
by the Misri Shah police station.
He was undergoing treatment for psychological complications, as advised by the visiting psychiatrist.