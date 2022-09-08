UrduPoint.com

Under-trainee AC's Visit Rescue 1122 Ofc

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Under-trainee AC's visit Rescue 1122 ofc

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :A five members delegation of under-training Assistant Commissioners visited Central Rescue 1122 Station and observed the working mechanism of the department.

The delegation members included Arsalan Chaudhry, Ahmed Murtaza, Shaista Jabin, Maheen Hassan and Muntza Azhar.

They along with DEO Rescue Dr Hussain Mian also visited District Control Room and the emergency calls received on the software base call monitoring system and the timely response of Rescue 1122 on these calls and the emergency vehicle that came to help the caller. DEO Dr. Hussain Mian briefed them on the work of Rescue 1122 especially in the recent flood.

All the members of the delegation expressed their views on the performance of Rescue 1122 during their flood visit and said that the enthusiasm and sincerity with which the Rescue 1122 personnel served the flood victims during the recent flood was very impressive for them.

They further said that it was the only institution that was appreciated not only by the flood victims but also by the district administration and other institutions and undoubtedly it is a role model for other institutions based on performance.

The delegation applauded the rescuers for their performance.

