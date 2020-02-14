UrduPoint.com
Under Training ACs, SOs From Balochistan Visit Tax House

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:31 PM

The under-training assistant commissioners (ACs) and Section Officers from Balochistan led by Senior Faculty member Muhammad Taj Hameed here Friday visited Tax House where they were briefed about overall working of Regional Tax Office Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The under-training assistant commissioners (ACs) and Section Officers from Balochistan led by Senior Faculty member Muhammad Taj Hameed here Friday visited Tax House where they were briefed about overall working of Regional Tax Office Peshawar.

According to the details,They also called on Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office FBR Peshawar Sardar Ali Khwaja.Mr Khawaja urged them to work with full missionary spirit, honesty and dedication for successful completion of all assigned tasks after completion of their professional training courses here at Pakistan Provincial Services academy, Peshawar.

He said Balochistan was an important province of Pakistan and role of civil servants for its speedy development and economic progress carried vital importance. He said joint efforts were required for speedy development, progress of Balochistan and taking the country out of economic challenges.

Khwaja said every citizen would express sense of pleasure and satisfaction after removing sense of deprivation and backwardness of this large province.

Earlier, assistance commissioner Regional Tax Unit Ms Bela Khan appraised the about jurisdiction, structure, performance, tax imposition and collection system of FBR and RTO Office Peshawar that was appreciated by the Balochistan officers.

Later, Chief Commissioner RTI and Commissioners FBR gave detailed answers to different questions raised by the trainee officers.

Commissioner RTO Peshawar Muhammad Tariq Arbab, Tariq Bakhtiar, Haroon Masood, Muhammad Tariq Jameel Khattak, Additional Commissioner Headquarters Ajmal Khan and others senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Later, souvenirs were exchanged between Chief Commissioner Sardar Ali Khwaja and senior faculty members Muhammad Taj Hameed.

