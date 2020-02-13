UrduPoint.com
Under Training ACs, SOs Visit Tax House Peshawar

Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:36 PM

Under Training ACs, SOs visit Tax House Peshawar

The under training Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Section Officers (SOs) from Balochistan at Pakistan Provincial Services Academy (PPSA) led by Senior Faculty Member Taj Ameer here Thursday visited Tax House Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The under training Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Section Officers (SOs) from Balochistan at Pakistan Provincial Services academy (PPSA) led by Senior Faculty Member Taj Ameer here Thursday visited Tax House Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO), FBR Peshawar Sardar Ali Khawaja emphasized upon the under training officers to perform their duties with dedication and honesty upon completion of their training.

He said that hard work and dedications were needed to steer the country out of economic and financial crises, adding that it was imperative to initiate development projects there to address sense of deprivation among local people.

Meanwhile the visiting officers were briefed about functioning and performance of RTO Peshawar and the techniques of tax collection and recovery.

The Chief Commissioner RTO and Commissioners FBR responded to queries of visiting officers.

The meeting was attended by Commissioners RTO Peshawar Tariq Arbab, Tariq Bakhtiar, Haroon Masood, Tariq Jamil Khattak and Additional Commissioner Headquarter Ajmal Khan.

At the end of the meeting Chief Commissioner Sardar Ali Khawaja and senior Faculty member Taj Ameer presented souvenirs to each other.

