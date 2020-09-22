UrduPoint.com
Under Training ACs Visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A delegation of under training assistant commissioners on Tuesday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority, here.

The training officers were taken to various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit, and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Center.

PSCA Chief Operating officer Kamran Khan and Operation Commander SP Asim Jasra briefed the delegation with audiovisual presentations on various objectives as well as operational approaches and enforcement mechanisms of PPIC3 resulting in wonderful outcomes.

The delegates highly appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in detail. They showed keen interest in the unprecedented facial recognition technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols.

They termed PPIC3 a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab. The trainees also inquired about the working of the authority, challenges and improvements in security.

