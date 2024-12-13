Under Training ANF Officers Visit Safe City
December 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A delegation of under training Assistant Directors and Inspectors from the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) visited Safe City Islamabad on Friday.
Deputy Director technical Safe City welcomed the delegation, a public relations officer told APP.
He said that the delegation visited the command-and-control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the police operations center hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and advantages of this project.
Furthermore, the student delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline.
The delegation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city. The modern cameras of Safe City are playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.
Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements.
The delegation acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to the Safe City team for this successful visit.
