Open Menu

Under Training ANF Officers Visit Safe City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Under training ANF officers visit Safe City

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A delegation of under training Assistant Directors and Inspectors from the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) visited Safe City Islamabad on Friday.

Deputy Director technical Safe City welcomed the delegation, a public relations officer told APP.

He said that the delegation visited the command-and-control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the police operations center hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and advantages of this project.

Furthermore, the student delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline.

The delegation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city. The modern cameras of Safe City are playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements.

The delegation acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to the Safe City team for this successful visit.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Student Visit Hub From

Recent Stories

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks wi ..

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt

1 minute ago
 Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX ..

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -

27 minutes ago

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

3 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

3 hours ago
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

3 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

9 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

18 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan