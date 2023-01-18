UrduPoint.com

Under-training ASPs Batch Meets Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Under-training ASPs batch meets Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

A batch of under-training ASPs of the 49th specialized training program called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A batch of under-training ASPs of the 49th specialized training program called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office.

The CM noted that a better police attitude towards people would earn and enhance institutional respect at the grassroots. Human dignity should be honored in police stations, he suggested and maintained that no one could fire the ones who deliver and ensure good governance. "Police officials are part of this society, the more you serve the people, the more respect you earn," he added. Along with hard work, prayers of the family members also help to get through the competitive exam, Parvez Elahi said.

The CM stated that the police will be given drones and other modern equipment, including modern armored vehicles, to deal with criminals.

The CM added that registration of FIRs is a public right. Those failing to register FIRs would be liable to be punished.

Parvez Elahi said that a special force is being formed to deal with drugs in educational institutions. Similarly, reform would be introduced to transform jails into rehabilitation centres. Alongside this, education has been made free up to BA and rescue 1122 emergency service has been upgraded, he concluded.

Muhammad Basharat Raja, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, ACS (Home) Asadullah Khan, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, Secretary Information Saulut Saeed and police officers were also present.

Related Topics

Fire Chief Minister Police Education Drugs Vehicles Rescue 1122 Criminals Family General Motors

Recent Stories

US Producer Prices Down Most Since 2020, Proving W ..

US Producer Prices Down Most Since 2020, Proving Weight of Fed Interest Rate Hik ..

11 minutes ago
 Virtual Currency Exchange Bitzlato Identified As M ..

Virtual Currency Exchange Bitzlato Identified As Major Money Laundering Concern ..

12 minutes ago
 Germany Ready to Help Ukraine Probe Helicopter Cra ..

Germany Ready to Help Ukraine Probe Helicopter Crash - Interior Ministry

12 minutes ago
 Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam meet Punjab Chief Minist ..

Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam meet Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

12 minutes ago
 SCO team wins 5th Ice Hockey Championship

SCO team wins 5th Ice Hockey Championship

12 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Manto observed

Death anniversary of Manto observed

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.