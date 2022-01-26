Under-training ASPs briefed about Punjab investigation branch

Under-training assistant superintendents of Police (ASPs) belonging to the 48th Common was briefed by Additional IG Investigation Munir A Sheikh regarding the Punjab Investigation Branch on Wednesday

DIG Investigation and Monitoring Nasir Mahmood Satti and SP Investigation Branch Asad Mahmood were also present at the CCPO office.

A 27-members delegation was led by Director Central Planning and Training Unit National Police academy DIG Babar Sarfraz whereas Course Commander SSP Umar Riaz Cheema and SP CRO Zeeshan Nasrullah Rana also accompanied.

The under training police officers also called on CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, SSP Administration Atif Nazir and other senior police officers.

DIG Investigation and Monitoring Nasir Mahmood Satti apprised the under training officers regarding various functions of Punjab Investigation Branch, including regional monitoring system, CTD, criminal investigation analysis and a liasion with Punjab Forensic Science Authority.

Later, CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev directed the trainee officers to achieve success in their professional career by following the values of good discipline, conduct and skillful professionalism.

The officers should use authority and power according to the law besides protectinglife and property of people,he concluded.