Under-training ASPs Delegation Visit To CPO Islamabad
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 08:17 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, on Tuesday, hosted a visit by the ASPs undergoing training at the National Police Academy to the Central Police Office (CPO), Islamabad
According to a police statement, Inspector General (IG) Police Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, delivered a special lecture to the trainee ASPs on building a positive society through community policing and maintaining law and order.
He said during the visit, senior police officers briefed the delegation on the operations, security measures, and various functions of Islamabad Police.
The delegation toured various units within the police lines, including offices, the quarter guard, roznamcha, armory, various stores, uniform store, and a firing range, he added.
