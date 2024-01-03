Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Under-training ASPs meet CM Punjab, discuss changing 'thana' culture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Around 34 under-training ASPs of the 50th common training programme at the Pakistan Police academy called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office, here on Wednesday.

Addressing them, the CM emphasised the need to change 'thana' culture, abandon the archaic policing system and embrace the new era of policing to serve the public better. He highlighted that good conduct towards citizens and effective policing are the hallmarks of a successful police officer, making their tasks easier. He emphasized that Islamic teachings and basic human values encourage positive interactions with the public. The CM stressed the importance of maintaining a positive reputation and building a successful career through improved public handling and effective policing.

Mohsin Naqvi urged police and administrative officers to pay attention to resolving the issues faced by citizens. He encouraged young police officers to engage in positive interactions with the public, demonstrating good behavior and dedication to problem-solving. He emphasized that both public handling and policing skills are equally essential, with a 50 percent focus on each.

Furthermore, he advised police officers to exhibit good behavior towards citizens, seniors, and visitors, and to handle situations that cannot be resolved according to the law with patience and empathy.

He praised the efforts of district police officer (DPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, who won the hearts of the public through open kutchery sessions, showcasing the positive impact a police officer could have on the community.

Discussing his efforts for departmental reforms, CM Naqvi added that over 20,000 policemen have been promoted in the past 11 months. He also highlighted the promotions of more than 40,000 officers and employees in various departments.

The CM announced plans to upgrade 737 police stations, with 36 already completed.

He also mentioned resolving the issue of government land allocation for 150 tented police stations in 11 months and asserted that every police station will be established on state land.

Addressing the challenges faced in upholding the rule of law, Naqvi acknowledged the difficulties in enforcing certain laws but stressed the importance of maintaining good behavior and conduct. He expressed concern about individuals driving without licenses, citing a recent incident in which six family members lost their lives due to an underage driver in the DHA area. Consequently, he announced strict action against individuals driving without licenses.

The chief minister also shared achievements in traffic management, revealing a significant reduction in the time it takes to issue driving licenses. Earlier, 245 licenses were generated in Lahore every day, now 3 licenses are generated per second. During the last '60s or '70s, there were 6.5 million driving licences, now, their number has increased to 11.5 million; he remarked and noted that 200 crores have been earmarked for the police martyrs' families. Meanwhile, CTD and elite police training schools have been upgraded as well. Patrolling police has also done a good job for axle-load management. He highlighted cost savings in the construction of safe city projects in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi, underscoring the commitment to fiscal responsibility.

The CM announced that 4.9 billion rupees will be spent to construct safe city projects in 18 other cities. It is hoped that safe city projects will be inaugurated in 21 districts by Jan 31. Alongside this, he highlighted the ongoing construction of a new GOR for the police comprising 313 houses and apartments being constructed at the Qurban Lines. He commended the reduction in crime rates by 30 percent and the high public satisfaction rate of 97% with police performance.

The IG police and the home secretary also spoke.

