Under training ASPs meet IGP Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A six-member delegation of under-training assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) under the 49th Common met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi on Tuesday.

The delegation discussed challenges faced during policing keeping in view the experiences and expertise of the seniors, said a news release.

They also discussed the utilization of useful information including steps to improve further.

The IGP Sindh said sure success against crime depended only on people-friendly policing and delivery of justice.

He told the under-training officers that with operational and investigation measures, you can not only significantly increase the efficiency of the police, but also make all aspects of research and investigation successful by securing the evidence collected from the crime scene and using modern techniques.

Among the trainee ASPs who participated in the delegation were Hamid Imtiaz, Syed Abdul Rehman, Muneeb Ahmed, Muhammad Ariz Tajwar, Muhammad Amir Shehzad and Muhammad Saad bin Ubaid.