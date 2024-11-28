Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Under training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) of 51st Specialized Training Program and 27th Initial Command Course visited Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Under training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) of 51st Specialized Training Program and 27th Initial Command Course visited Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters.

The officers were received and welcomed by Commandant SSU Anwar Khetran, according to a news release on Thursday.

The Commandant SSU briefed the delegation about the different sections of unit and measures adopted to upgrade the existing system of police.

He further said that the commandos of SSU have been provided different professional trainings from various institutions including Army training centres to make them physically fit with modern skills to challenge any untoward situation.

The Commandant emphasized the need that the police should improve their ability through human resources, recruitment and modern trainings to meet the highest international standards of modern policing.

The ASPs also visited different sections of SSU and appreciated professional standard maintained in management, administration and counter terrorism operations.

Commandant SSU Anwar Khetran presented honorary shields to the visiting ASPs.

