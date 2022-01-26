UrduPoint.com

Under Training ASPs Visit CPO

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Under training ASPs visit CPO

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday said that police service was a noble profession in which only those who work with hardwork, honesty and service to people were successful

He expressed these views while addressing the ASPs undergoing training in the 48th Specialized Training Programme on a study tour to the Central Police Office.

The delegation from National Police academy Islamabad included 27 trainee officers and four staff members.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan urged trainee ASPs to remain dedicated to their jobs not as a duty but as a service and sacred obligation.

The IG Punjab said that young officers should always give priority to posting in difficult places at the beginning of their career.

He directed that free registration of crime, open door policy and immediate solution of problems of citizens was a top priority of Punjab Police and officers should provide all possible relief to citizens through effective measures in this regard.

Rao Ali Khan said that the formation of specialized forces such as CTD, SPU, Dolphin, Peru and Anti-riots Force had significantly improved the rule of law and eliminated terrorism and crime in society.

Replying to queries of the trainee ASPs, the IG said that Punjab police had always been striving to maintain peace and order in the society and no sacrifice would be spared in this mission of serving and protecting the citizens, he asserted.

