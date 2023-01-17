Under-training ASPs visit CPO

Under-training assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) of the 49th Specialised Training Course conducted one-day study tour of the Central Police Office, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Under-training assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) of the 49th Specialised Training Course conducted one-day study tour of the Central Police Office, here on Tuesday.

The delegation from National Police academy, Islamabad, included 36 under-training ASPs including eight women officers. Additional IGP Operations Waqas Nazir briefed the delegation about Punjab Police's professional affairs, working and crime rate in the province.

The under-training ASPs were shown a documentary about police service centres, service counters and other modern projects and operational procedures of the Punjab Police.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan answered various questions of the ASPs about the professional affairs of the police force.

Commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between the IGP Punjab and the under-training officers. Additional IGs Welfare and Finance, Logistics and Procurement, Special Branch and CTD were also present.