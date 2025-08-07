Under-training ASPs visit PA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A delegation of under training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP)

conducted a study tour of the Punjab Assembly (PA) here on Thursday.

During their visit, the delegation met Punjab Assembly Secretary General

Chaudhry Amir Habib and discussed the legislative process and parliamentary

traditions, said a news release.

Under training officers were thoroughly briefed about legislative process,

role of committees and execution of parliamentary affairs.

Punjab Assembly Secretary General Chaudhry Amir Habib shed light

on the history of Punjab Assembly and transparent legislative process.

He also presented honorary shields to the officers.

The delegation also visited library of the Punjab Assembly, where it was

apprised that all session proceedings of Punjab Assembly was available

in book form in PA library.