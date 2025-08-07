Under-training ASPs Visit PA
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A delegation of under training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP)
conducted a study tour of the Punjab Assembly (PA) here on Thursday.
During their visit, the delegation met Punjab Assembly Secretary General
Chaudhry Amir Habib and discussed the legislative process and parliamentary
traditions, said a news release.
Under training officers were thoroughly briefed about legislative process,
role of committees and execution of parliamentary affairs.
Punjab Assembly Secretary General Chaudhry Amir Habib shed light
on the history of Punjab Assembly and transparent legislative process.
He also presented honorary shields to the officers.
The delegation also visited library of the Punjab Assembly, where it was
apprised that all session proceedings of Punjab Assembly was available
in book form in PA library.
Recent Stories
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours
Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8
Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..
Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit
NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment
Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN ..
Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first T20I match
Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 months in jail for harassing air ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PEF bars male teachers for girl students of grade 8 and above57 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns Wana, Mastung blasts59 seconds ago
-
Under-training ASPs visit PA1 minute ago
-
PML-N’s leader pays tribute to martyrs of August 8 tragedy1 minute ago
-
President Zardari grieves over demise of former Romanian President Ion Iliescu11 minutes ago
-
ITP fines over 33,000 vehicles for non-standard number plates11 minutes ago
-
PTA reaffirms commitment to secure, inclusive Digital Future at GSMA summit11 minutes ago
-
Peaceful Chehlum observance emphasized in Kohat meeting11 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured over land dispute21 minutes ago
-
Six injured in gas cylinder explosion in Mansehra village21 minutes ago
-
Russian Diplomats briefed on upcoming Inter-Parliamentary speakers conference21 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested after encounter31 minutes ago