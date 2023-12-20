Open Menu

Under-training ASPs Visit PSCA

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 05:28 PM

Under-training ASPs visit PSCA

A delegation comprising the under-training ASPs [assistant superintendents of police] of the 51st common training programme visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) in connection with a study tour, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A delegation comprising the under-training ASPs [assistant superintendents of police] of the 51st common training programme visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) in connection with a study tour, here on Wednesday.

PSCA Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Yonas, Chief Administration Officer Shoaib Mahmood, and Operation Commander Shafiq Ahmed gave a briefing about performance and activities of the authority.

The delegation also visited various departments of the department. Officers were briefed on the importance of Integrated Emergency 15, forensic evidence, and the e-challan system.

The PSCA managing director told the delegation that DIC3 centres were being established in 19 cities in Punjab. Comprehensive planning had been done on a large scale to cover all urban centres with cameras.

The under-training police officers said that Safe City Lahore was one of the pleasant experiences in training, and the flagship project of modern technology was playing a commendable role in crime fighting.

Later, SSP Operation IC3, Rafat Bukhari, also presented memorable shields to the officers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Punjab All

Recent Stories

CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security s ..

CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security situation

3 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

3 minutes ago
 Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 mill ..

Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 million

49 seconds ago
 Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

51 seconds ago
 Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers f ..

Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers from NA-15 Masehra

52 seconds ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms surrender of BNA members as ' ..

55 seconds ago
ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general el ..

ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general elections scheduled on Feb 8

7 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 275 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 275 power pilferers in 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 DR Congo votes for president, MPs amid delays, con ..

DR Congo votes for president, MPs amid delays, conflict in east

6 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks end higher as market sentiment improv ..

Tokyo stocks end higher as market sentiment improves

11 minutes ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Farming Next to conduct trainin ..

UVAS inks MoU with Farming Next to conduct trainings

11 minutes ago
 Britain's inflation drops to 3.9 pct in November

Britain's inflation drops to 3.9 pct in November

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan