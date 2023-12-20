Under-training ASPs visit PSCA

A delegation comprising the under-training ASPs [assistant superintendents of police] of the 51st common training programme visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) in connection with a study tour, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A delegation comprising the under-training ASPs [assistant superintendents of police] of the 51st common training programme visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) in connection with a study tour, here on Wednesday.

PSCA Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Yonas, Chief Administration Officer Shoaib Mahmood, and Operation Commander Shafiq Ahmed gave a briefing about performance and activities of the authority.

The delegation also visited various departments of the department. Officers were briefed on the importance of Integrated Emergency 15, forensic evidence, and the e-challan system.

The PSCA managing director told the delegation that DIC3 centres were being established in 19 cities in Punjab. Comprehensive planning had been done on a large scale to cover all urban centres with cameras.

The under-training police officers said that Safe City Lahore was one of the pleasant experiences in training, and the flagship project of modern technology was playing a commendable role in crime fighting.

Later, SSP Operation IC3, Rafat Bukhari, also presented memorable shields to the officers.