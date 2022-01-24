UrduPoint.com

Under-training ASPs Visits CCPO Office

A 24-member delegation of under-training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) belonging to the 48th Common led by Director Central Planning and Training Unit (CPTU), National Police Academy DIG Babar Sarfraz, on Monday visited office of the Capital City Police Chief Lahore

The delegates called on DIG Security Division Mehboob Rasheed and other senior officers of the district. Course Commander CPTU SSP Umar Riaz Cheema and seven female under-training ASPs also included in the delegation.

SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SSP Discipline Ejaz Rashid and other senior officers welcomed the delegates.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on operational working of police and its different units, including operations and investigation wing, security division, traffic management system, CIA, AVLS, Dolphin Squad, PRU and Gender Crime Cell.

The SSP Operations and Investigation both briefed the delegation regarding projects of smart and citizens centric community policing, e- police governance applications, Welfare Eye, Triple One System, Hotel and travel Eye, reforms in the various fields as well as law and order situation.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Security Division Mehboob Rashid said that Lahore was a mega city of the region and capital city police were striving hard to render the best possible services to citizens.

The police had also introduced the latest technology to provide online services to the citizens at police facilitation centres as well as traffic learner booths, he said and added police had been reorganizing its sources to enhance quality of its service delivery, including crime control through capacity building of the force and introduction of e-police initiatives like electronic devices, CCTV cameras, biometric machines and gadgets, the DIG security apprised the delegation.

Earlier,DIG Security Mehboob Rasheed presented flowers bouquet and souvenirs to the delegationwhereas a trainee ASP also presented the DIG security to a souvenir from theNational Police Academy.



