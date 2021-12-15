UrduPoint.com

Under Training ASsP Visit SSU Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:50 PM

Under training ASsP visit SSU headquarters

Under training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASsP) of 48th Specialized Training Program (26th ICC) Wednesday visited Special Security Unit (SSU) Sindh Police headquarters and appreciated professional standard maintained in management, administration and counter terrorism operations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Under training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASsP) of 48th Specialized Training Program (26th ICC) Wednesday visited Special Security Unit (SSU) Sindh Police headquarters and appreciated professional standard maintained in management, administration and counter terrorism operations.

Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui briefed the delegates about the functions of various sections and informed the measures adopted to setup country's first Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team, said a news release.

He also briefed about advance professional training being provided to commandos.

DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed welcomed the ASsP, met the visiting delegation personally and shared his efforts to establish state-of-the-art police outfit, SSU.

He also briefed them about the improvements being brought up in the unit.

He stressed upon the need to be utilized the talent of the officers at the highest possible level which can be gained through keen interest, research and study of strategies adopted by the developed countries.

DIGP Security wished the under training ASsP luck for their future endeavors and advised them to be a role model for the upcoming generation.

Later, the DIGP Security and the delegation exchanged souvenirs.

Related Topics

Sindh Police ICC Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Le Drian Calls for Resuming Discussions for Ukrain ..

Le Drian Calls for Resuming Discussions for Ukrainian Conflict Resolution

3 minutes ago
 Donfried Says Will Take Back Russia's Proposals on ..

Donfried Says Will Take Back Russia's Proposals on European Security to Washingt ..

3 minutes ago
 SSP Matiari raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, ..

SSP Matiari raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, raw material

3 minutes ago
 Govt utilizing all available resources to promote ..

Govt utilizing all available resources to promote heath sector: Rind

3 minutes ago
 Pandemic Added 54Mln to Asia-Pacific Toll of Under ..

Pandemic Added 54Mln to Asia-Pacific Toll of Undernourished People - UN Report

3 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Help Normalize Turkey-Armenia Rela ..

Russia Ready to Help Normalize Turkey-Armenia Relations - Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.