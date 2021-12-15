Under training ASsP visit SSU headquarters

Under training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASsP) of 48th Specialized Training Program (26th ICC) Wednesday visited Special Security Unit (SSU) Sindh Police headquarters and appreciated professional standard maintained in management, administration and counter terrorism operations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Under training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASsP) of 48th Specialized Training Program (26th ICC) Wednesday visited Special Security Unit (SSU) Sindh Police headquarters and appreciated professional standard maintained in management, administration and counter terrorism operations.

Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui briefed the delegates about the functions of various sections and informed the measures adopted to setup country's first Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team, said a news release.

He also briefed about advance professional training being provided to commandos.

DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed welcomed the ASsP, met the visiting delegation personally and shared his efforts to establish state-of-the-art police outfit, SSU.

He also briefed them about the improvements being brought up in the unit.

He stressed upon the need to be utilized the talent of the officers at the highest possible level which can be gained through keen interest, research and study of strategies adopted by the developed countries.

DIGP Security wished the under training ASsP luck for their future endeavors and advised them to be a role model for the upcoming generation.

Later, the DIGP Security and the delegation exchanged souvenirs.