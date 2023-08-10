Under Training DSPs of Sindh Police visit CPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Under Training DSPs of Sindh Police on Thursday visited the Central Police Office (CPO) after completing field training in various districts and met with IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

Dr. Usman Anwar acquired experiences and observations about field attachments from the Under Training DSPs of Sindh Police.

The Under Training DSPs of Sindh Police presented presentation about the field experiences obtained from different districts to IG Punjab.

The IG Punjab stated that Under Training DSPs of Sindh Police gained field experience of general policing in various districts including Lahore and practical training on urban and rural policing methods, challenges, and crime fighting.

These Under Training DSPs also assessed field formations, modern IT applications, and software for service delivery in Punjab Police.

In the next phase, the Under Training Officers of Sindh Police will gain awareness about different branches of the Central Police Office and the working of Lahore Police.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the Under Training DSPs of Sindh Police to complete their training with dedication, hard work, and enthusiasm.

He emphasized, "We should learn from the experiences of Punjab Police officers working in the field and align ourselves better." He further said that Punjab Police is giving equal importance to both sectors by separating crime prevention and service delivery.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar advised to maintain close liaison with the subordinate police force, and ensuring better performance is also the responsibility of supervisory officers.

DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Admin Amara Athar, SSP Investigation Lahore Dr. Anosh Masood along with other officers were also present on the occasion.