Under-training DSPs Visit SSU Headquarters

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of under training deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) from National Police academy on Friday visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters The delegation appreciated professional standard maintained in management, administration and counter terrorism operations by the unit, said a news release.

The under-training DSPs were briefed on the performance of various sections of SSU, the country's first Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.

W.A.T) and advanced professional training imparted to the commandos.

The delegation was briefed on the journey of SSU since its establishment to a state-of-the-art and modernized police unit and provision of different professional trainings from various institutions including Army training centres to make commandos physically fit with modern skills to challenge any untoward situation.

Later, Superintendent of Police (SP) SSU Anil Haider presented honorary shield to the guests.

