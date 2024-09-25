Open Menu

Under Training IB Officers Visit Safe City Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Under training IB officers visit Safe City Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The under-training officers of Intelligence Bureau (IB) academy Islamabad combined intelligence course on Wednesday visited Safe City Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) as part of their study tour.

According to a public relations officer, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Safe City Muhammad Shoaib Khan welcomed the officers of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Academy Islamabad combined intelligence course, following special orders from Inspector General (IG) Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.

He said, the officers were informed about the various sections of Safe City Islamabad, including the Command-and-Control Center, online Women Police Station, advanced technology-equipped cameras, and the Police Operations Center Hall.

They were informed that the project is playing a key role in multiple departments such as the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Dispatch Control Center, Data Hub Unit, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline, he added.

They learned that Safe City Islamabad’s advanced camera systems are pivotal in preventing crime and ensuring the safety of citizens. The modern cameras help resolve 42% of crimes through the Safe City Command and Control Center, he added.

The officers were informed that face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements.

They later met with Director General (DG) Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar and appreciated the technical capabilities of the Islamabad Police.

The officers expressed gratitude to DG Safe City Islamabad and his team for facilitating a successful visit.

APP/rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Visit Nasir Hub Women From

Recent Stories

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

43 minutes ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

55 minutes ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

1 hour ago
 Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

1 hour ago
 IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

2 hours ago
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

2 hours ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

2 hours ago
 Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era ..

Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App

2 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

4 hours ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan