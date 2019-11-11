UrduPoint.com
Under-training Judges Urged To Acquire Expertise In ADR System

Mon 11th November 2019

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Monday urged the under-training district judges to acquire expertise in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh on Monday urged the under-training district judges to acquire expertise in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system.

Addressing the inaugural session of the training programme at Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA), the senior LHC judge said after becoming a judge, it did not mean that the process of education would stop.

"The law is such a profession wherein education and learning process always continues," he added.

He said general training programme was also designed on similar lines so that every judge should attend a training course once a year.

He said new methods were being adopted in the world for disposal of pending cases and the ADR was one of the most effective tools for the purpose.

He expressed the hope that the judges would get ample opportunities of learning at the academy.

PJA Director General Habib-Ullah Amir also address the ceremony.

