Under training judicial officers from KPK calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :A group of 23 under training Judicial Officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), undergoing pre-service training under Professional Exchange Programme at Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed as a part of their study tour.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed welcomed the under training judicial officer and felicitated them on joining legal profession as judicial officers.

He gave them an overview of administration of justice in Pakistan and emphasized them to work hard for betterment of system of administration of justice.

He advised them to inculcate habit of incessant reading that will make them successful in their professional life.

He also urged them to cultivate attributes of a good judge in their personality to uphold integrity, meritocracy and rule of law.

Hayat Ali Shah, Director General of the Federal Judicial academy thanked the Chief Justice on his own behalf and on behalf of the participants and introduced them to the Chief Justice.