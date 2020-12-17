UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Under Training Judicial Officers From KPK Calls On CJP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

Under training judicial officers from KPK calls on CJP

A group of 23 under training Judicial Officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), undergoing pre-service training under Professional Exchange Programme at Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed as a part of their study tour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :A group of 23 under training Judicial Officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), undergoing pre-service training under Professional Exchange Programme at Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed as a part of their study tour.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed welcomed the under training judicial officer and felicitated them on joining legal profession as judicial officers.

He gave them an overview of administration of justice in Pakistan and emphasized them to work hard for betterment of system of administration of justice.

He advised them to inculcate habit of incessant reading that will make them successful in their professional life.

He also urged them to cultivate attributes of a good judge in their personality to uphold integrity, meritocracy and rule of law.

Hayat Ali Shah, Director General of the Federal Judicial academy thanked the Chief Justice on his own behalf and on behalf of the participants and introduced them to the Chief Justice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Reading From

Recent Stories

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

4 minutes ago

FCCI welcomes induction of Castro as minister

1 minute ago

Head of European Council to Self-Isolate After Con ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says Media Campaign on His Inner Circle Aime ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says Donbas Settlement Depends on Ukrainian ..

1 minute ago

ENOC Group opens new service station in Ajman

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.