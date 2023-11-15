Open Menu

Under-training NH&MP Police Personnel Visit PSCA

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Under-training NH&MP police personnel visit PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A delegation of female constables undergoing training at the Chung Training Centre and 29 sub-inspectors of National Highway and Motorway Police, undergoing the 38th upper-class course at the NH&MP College, Sheikhupura, accompanied by faculty members, made a study visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), here on Wednesday.

The PSCA provided detailed briefing on the authority's operations and workings of different departments. The officers received a comprehensive overview of the intelligent traffic management system, artificial intelligence, and modern communication systems. They were also introduced to the e-challan system, the modern forensic evidence system, and importance of evidence in investigations.

