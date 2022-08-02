Under training officers delegation meet IGP Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A 35 member delegation of officers under training at Probationer Training Management and Research (TMR) Wing, Sindh Services, General Administration and Coordination Department (SGA&CD) met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday

The delegation received useful information including professional skills, experiences, analyzes and investigations etc.

DIGP Headquarters Sindh gave a detailed briefing to the participants on all administrative, financial and other important issues of Sindh Police.

Later, in a question and answer session participants asked questions related to policing and other information.

On the occasion, IGP Sindh discussed the rehabilitation programs of drug addicts, prevention of crimes, police measures against street crime, operational, investigative responsibilities and effective investigation along with exemplary punishments from the relevant courts.

He also explained the difference between urban and rural policing.

He also informed about police measures and action plans to make travel safe on highways. Moreover, he also gave detailed information about the various tribes and tribal systems in Sindh.

IGP Sindh welcomed the provision of regular budget allocation by the Sindh government for the Safe City project.

He said forensics and modern techniques were an important need of the time, while modernization of all policing measures had become the need of the hour. Using technology was not only a great tool but it also increase the success rate in any task.

The delegation was led by Secretary TMR Rafiq Mustafa Sheikh.

AIGP Operations Sindh and AIGP Admin CPO were also present in the meeting.