Under training officers delegation meet IGP Sindh

A 40-member delegation of under training PMS probationers met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi on Wednesday The meeting discussed various matters in detail including police control over the security situation and other important issues, said a news release

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :A 40-member delegation of under training PMS probationers met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi on Wednesday The meeting discussed various matters in detail including police control over the security situation and other important issues, said a news release.

The Deputy IGP - Headquarters Sindh gave detailed briefing to the delegation that included all administrative and financial affairs, available resources, manpower, and the operational/investigation measures of the police in the field, and the use of modern techniques and equipment in anti-crime.

The IGP Sindh also informed the delegation in detail about issues such as adapting policing to innovation and contemporary requirements and ensuring the use of information technology in this regard.

On the occasion, a commemorative shield was also presented to the participants of the delegation by Sindh Police. Senior officers of CPO were also present on the occasion.