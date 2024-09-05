Open Menu

Under-training Officers Delegation Meets Bahawalpur DC

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Under-training officers delegation meets Bahawalpur DC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A delegation of under-training officers from the Management and Professional Development Department (MPDD) met Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa at his office, here on Thursday.

The deputy commissioner informed the trainee officers about historical and geographical significance of Bahawalpur and its cultural aspects. He also discussed the Nawab of Bahawalpur's valuable contribution to education, health, infrastructure, and other sectors. MPDD Coordinator Muhammad Sohail Munir and Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani were also present.

The DC provided details about the health facilities being provided by the Punjab government in Bahawalpur district, including the 'Clinic on Wheels' programme, anti-dengue initiatives, polio eradication campaigns, and other health reforms. He also spoke about school education and provision of educational facilities in Bahawalpur district, the Annual Development Programme, livestock, agriculture, and facilities being provided to farmers by the Punjab chief minister, such as the Kisan Card, agricultural graduates internship, Suthra Punjab Programme, Maryam Ki Dastak, Apni Chhat Apna Ghar, service delivery of various institutions, and the performance indicators for good governance and the digitization efforts of departments.

The DC also discussed the price control mechanism and other developmental projects. He replied to questions from the trainee officers regarding working of various institutions.

The delegation expressed their gratitude to the deputy commissioner for organising a comprehensive briefing on the administrative matters of Bahawalpur and the region's historical and cultural background.

