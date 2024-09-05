Under-training Officers Delegation Meets Bahawalpur DC
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A delegation of under-training officers from the Management and Professional Development Department (MPDD) met Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa at his office, here on Thursday.
The deputy commissioner informed the trainee officers about historical and geographical significance of Bahawalpur and its cultural aspects. He also discussed the Nawab of Bahawalpur's valuable contribution to education, health, infrastructure, and other sectors. MPDD Coordinator Muhammad Sohail Munir and Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani were also present.
The DC provided details about the health facilities being provided by the Punjab government in Bahawalpur district, including the 'Clinic on Wheels' programme, anti-dengue initiatives, polio eradication campaigns, and other health reforms. He also spoke about school education and provision of educational facilities in Bahawalpur district, the Annual Development Programme, livestock, agriculture, and facilities being provided to farmers by the Punjab chief minister, such as the Kisan Card, agricultural graduates internship, Suthra Punjab Programme, Maryam Ki Dastak, Apni Chhat Apna Ghar, service delivery of various institutions, and the performance indicators for good governance and the digitization efforts of departments.
The DC also discussed the price control mechanism and other developmental projects. He replied to questions from the trainee officers regarding working of various institutions.
The delegation expressed their gratitude to the deputy commissioner for organising a comprehensive briefing on the administrative matters of Bahawalpur and the region's historical and cultural background.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Opposition leader pleads for discouraging indefinite extensions on legislative bills’ reports in S ..54 seconds ago
-
IRC delegation calls on CM’s aide, assures to start welfare schemes in Chagarzai57 seconds ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over operational preparedness of Pakistan Army1 minute ago
-
Hindko Academy present books gift to President Abaseen Colum Writers Association1 minute ago
-
Muqam meets INGOs' representatives to boost support for Afghan refugees1 minute ago
-
Minister Tarar chairs review meeting on Pakistan's 2nd periodic report1 minute ago
-
Governor expresses condolences over demise of Journalist Chaudhry Asghar, Majid Jadoon2 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat launches anti-polio campaign11 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority clears dog meat rumour11 minutes ago
-
SU announces "Academic Convocation 2019-2023" in October11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 11 gamblers, recover gambling cards, bet money11 minutes ago
-
President Zardari visits family of martyred Captain Qureshi11 minutes ago