Under Training Officers Delegation Met Additional IGP Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Under training officers delegation met Additional IGP Karachi

A delegation comprising officers from 27th Initial Command Course and 49th Specialized Training Program visited Karachi Police Office on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :A delegation comprising officers from 27th Initial Command Course and 49th Specialized Training Program visited Karachi Police Office on Monday.

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho received the delegation of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) under training at the National Police academy Islamabad.

Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho gave a detailed briefing to the delegation on the law and order situation in the megalopolis, the police strategy to control crime and other matters.

A briefing was also given about the nature and rate of crime in Karachi compared to other cities of the country, including the ground realities of Karachi as a mega city.

Additional IGP Karachi briefed the trainee police officers about his career and experiences as police chief. Steps taken to increase the capacity of Karachi Police and its positive results were also highlighted.

Officers of National Police Academy presented a commemorative shield to Karachi police chief. Later, Additional IGP Karachi also presented a commemorative shield and ajrak to all the participants of the delegation.

On the occasion, the Additional IGP Karachi expressed his best wishes for the future of ASPs in the delegation and expressed the hope that they would bring about a positive change and perform their duty in a professional manner for the safety and peace of the people.

