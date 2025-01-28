Under training officers’ delegation visits FCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Under training officers of 42nd Mid Career Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Peshawar has visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in connection with their study tour.

Addressing the participants, President FCCI Rehan Naseem Bharara briefed them about the economic importance of Faisalabad and FCCI.

He emphasized consultative strategies and continuation of policies to attain sustained economic goals. He said, "Once Pakistan was included among the top 20-25 economies of the world and we were lending to other countries."

He said that the government should put the country back on the right track in addition to declaring an economic emergency followed by long term policies.

Faculty Member of NIPA Peshawar, Shahid Ullah introduced the participants and said that the private sector must play its role for economic progress while the government's job was to provide an enabling environment, improve law & order situation and ensure justice to every citizen.

The participants asked diverse questions which were responded to by the President FCCI.

Later, Senior Vice President FCCI Qaisar Shams Guccha offered a vote of thanks while shields were also exchanged by the two sides.