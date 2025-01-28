Open Menu

Under Training Officers’ Delegation Visits FCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Under training officers’ delegation visits FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Under training officers of 42nd Mid Career Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Peshawar has visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in connection with their study tour.

Addressing the participants, President FCCI Rehan Naseem Bharara briefed them about the economic importance of Faisalabad and FCCI.

He emphasized consultative strategies and continuation of policies to attain sustained economic goals. He said, "Once Pakistan was included among the top 20-25 economies of the world and we were lending to other countries."

He said that the government should put the country back on the right track in addition to declaring an economic emergency followed by long term policies.

Faculty Member of NIPA Peshawar, Shahid Ullah introduced the participants and said that the private sector must play its role for economic progress while the government's job was to provide an enabling environment, improve law & order situation and ensure justice to every citizen.

The participants asked diverse questions which were responded to by the President FCCI.

Later, Senior Vice President FCCI Qaisar Shams Guccha offered a vote of thanks while shields were also exchanged by the two sides.

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony a ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at MBRSG

32 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon Presiden ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO

1 hour ago
 DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

2 hours ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

2 hours ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

2 hours ago
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

3 hours ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

3 hours ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

3 hours ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan