Under-training Officers Delegation Visits DC Office

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A 17-member delegation of under-training officers in the 41st Midcare Management Course, under the supervision of National Institute of Management (NIM), Lahore, visited the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that the Sialkot is a rapidly growing city mainly due to the 8,000 registered firms manufacturing surgical instruments, leather products, sports goods and musical instruments among others, the products of which are in demand all over the world, especially in Europe and America. Deputy Commissioner said that all the products manufactured in Sialkot's small and cottage industries are exported abroad, as a result, the country is earning billions of Dollars worth of foreign exchange and this is the reason why Sialkot's per capita income is the highest in the country.

He said that the world's biggest tank battle between Pakistan and India took place on the Chowinda front, where the Pakistan Army and the brave citizens of Sialkot defeated the enemy and due to this, Sialkot got the honour of Hilal-i-Istaqlal. Deputy Commissioner said that Sialkot exporters have set unique examples of self-help by completing several mega projects on self-help basis including Sialkot international Airport Limited (SIAL), Sialkot Dry port and own private airline namely AirSial Airline on self-help basis.

He said that the Sialkot business community under public-private partnership successfully completed the construction project of Sialkot roads, sewerage and drains projects 25 years ago.

In the delegation of officers, headed by Additional Director Staff NIM Hina Khalid and Dr. Javed Tariq Awan, Coordinator Inland Study Tour Rafia Haider, Co-Coordinator Huma Kanwal, Secretary Ahmed Nawaz Shah, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Bilal Saleem, Captain (Rtd) Ali Bin Tariq, Nadia Aslam, Iraj Rabbani, Mubashir Mehmood, Shiraza Hameed, Muhammad Adnan, Shahid Iqbal, Abdullah Nayer Sheikh, Shehzad Javed Khan, Imran Rasheed, Muhammad Farhan Sikandari and Zaheer Ahmed were included. While Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar, CEO education Javed Iqbal Babar, CEO Health Dr. Aslam, Deputy Director Local Government Umar Amjad Baig and DD Development Muhammad Asif briefed the delegation about their departments and answered the questions of the participants.

