Open Menu

Under Training Officers From NIM Visit PSCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Under training officers from NIM visit PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A delegation of officers undergoing training at the National Institute of Management (NIM) visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), here on Friday.

The delegation included officers and faculty members of the 41st Mid-Career Management Course. According to details, Operational Commander SP Muhammad Shafiq Ahmed briefed the delegation about the working of the authority. The visiting officers were given a visit to various departments, including the Virtual Centre for Child Safety and the Women's Police Station.

The delegation also reviewed the operations and features of the 15 Emergency Helpline Centre and the working of the Operations and Monitoring Center.

The delegation also received a briefing on the Artificial Intelligence Traffic Management System. Operational Commander Shafiq Ahmed informed the delegation that the Virtual Women Police Station, established to ensure the protection of women, is proving to be effective. Smart Safe City projects are being set up across Punjab.

The delegation expressed their views, stating that establishing virtual centers to protect women and children is commendable. They further added that projects like Safe City are essential for effective security.

Related Topics

Punjab Police Station Visit Traffic Women

Recent Stories

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series ..

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?

2 hours ago
 Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vow ..

Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..

2 hours ago
 Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia ..

Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..

3 hours ago
 From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma t ..

From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists

3 hours ago
 Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists follow ..

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call

4 hours ago
 Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

4 hours ago
PM writes letter to US president for release, retu ..

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

18 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan