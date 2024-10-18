Under training officers from NIM visit PSCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A delegation of officers undergoing training at the National Institute of Management (NIM) visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), here on Friday.

The delegation included officers and faculty members of the 41st Mid-Career Management Course. According to details, Operational Commander SP Muhammad Shafiq Ahmed briefed the delegation about the working of the authority. The visiting officers were given a visit to various departments, including the Virtual Centre for Child Safety and the Women's Police Station.

The delegation also reviewed the operations and features of the 15 Emergency Helpline Centre and the working of the Operations and Monitoring Center.

The delegation also received a briefing on the Artificial Intelligence Traffic Management System. Operational Commander Shafiq Ahmed informed the delegation that the Virtual Women Police Station, established to ensure the protection of women, is proving to be effective. Smart Safe City projects are being set up across Punjab.

The delegation expressed their views, stating that establishing virtual centers to protect women and children is commendable. They further added that projects like Safe City are essential for effective security.