Under-training Officers From Sindh Meet Commissioner
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 08:19 PM
The under-training officers of Civil Servant Training Programme for PMS Probationers Sindh visited here on Friday and met Commissioner Silwat Saeed. Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, Deputy Director Academic Abdul Khalil Sheikh and other officers were also present
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The under-training officers of Civil Servant Training Programme for PMS Probationers Sindh visited here on Friday and met Commissioner Silwat Saeed. Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, Deputy Director Academic Abdul Khalil Sheikh and other officers were also present.
The commissioner informed the officers about the historical, cultural, industrial and geographical aspects of the division. She gave a briefing about implementation of measures and said that the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), introduced by the Punjab government, were being implemented in letter and spirit in the division.
She also informed about the crops situation and said that wheat, rice, sugarcane and cotton are the important crops of Faisalabad division while the record production of cotton has been achieved in the past years.
The commissioner also informed about the price control mechanism, monitoring process of vegetable markets, Sasti roti scheme, medical services in government hospitals, hospital on-wheel program, establishment of FDA city sports complex and a park in place of the old vegetable market.
The commissioner also highlighted working of a business facilitation center for businessmen, Saaf Suthra program, anti-encroachment drive, Roshan Faisalabad program, sewerage issues and their address and weekly Khuli Kutcheries (open courts).
The under-training officers were also informed about divisional public schools, health centers, an autism center and day care centers established across the division.
The commissioner said that steps were underway to launch CM Dastak Service in the division.
The officers applauded the commissioner for the comprehensive briefing on administrative matters.
Later, shields were also exchanged on the occasion.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..3 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident4 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab4 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam4 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB4 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority4 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM4 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister4 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case4 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner4 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui4 hours ago