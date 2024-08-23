Under-training officers from Sindh meet commissioner

The under-training officers of Civil Servant Training Programme for PMS Probationers Sindh visited here on Friday and met Commissioner Silwat Saeed. Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, Deputy Director Academic Abdul Khalil Sheikh and other officers were also present

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The under-training officers of Civil Servant Training Programme for PMS Probationers Sindh visited here on Friday and met Commissioner Silwat Saeed. Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, Deputy Director Academic Abdul Khalil Sheikh and other officers were also present.

The commissioner informed the officers about the historical, cultural, industrial and geographical aspects of the division. She gave a briefing about implementation of measures and said that the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), introduced by the Punjab government, were being implemented in letter and spirit in the division.

She also informed about the crops situation and said that wheat, rice, sugarcane and cotton are the important crops of Faisalabad division while the record production of cotton has been achieved in the past years.

The commissioner also informed about the price control mechanism, monitoring process of vegetable markets, Sasti roti scheme, medical services in government hospitals, hospital on-wheel program, establishment of FDA city sports complex and a park in place of the old vegetable market.

The commissioner also highlighted working of a business facilitation center for businessmen, Saaf Suthra program, anti-encroachment drive, Roshan Faisalabad program, sewerage issues and their address and weekly Khuli Kutcheries (open courts).

The under-training officers were also informed about divisional public schools, health centers, an autism center and day care centers established across the division.

The commissioner said that steps were underway to launch CM Dastak Service in the division.

The officers applauded the commissioner for the comprehensive briefing on administrative matters.

Later, shields were also exchanged on the occasion.