UrduPoint.com

Under-training Officers Get Briefing On RDA's Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Under-training officers get briefing on RDA's development projects

A group of 27 under-training Local Government officers here on Monday visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :A group of 27 under-training Local Government officers here on Monday visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) office.

According to the RDA spokesman, BPS-17 and BPS-18 officers visited RDA under their first mandatory promotion training course from Punjab Local Government academy Lala Musa.

The RDA Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa briefed the BPS-17 and BPS-18 officers on the administrative issues of RDA, which will be helpful for the under-training officers.

On the occasion, he briefed about RDA's historical background and ongoing projects including Ring Road, Kutchery Chowk, Nullah Lai Expressway and several other projects.

The DG said that such courses would be beneficial for the government officials, adding, the officers of other administrative departments should also participate in such courses to serve the masses efficiently.

The Chief Planner RDA Jamshaid Aftab, Director, Admin and Finance and Land RDA, Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Director, Estate Management RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director, Architecture, Shuja Ali, Director, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo, Deputy Director Finance Khawaja Arshad Javed, Deputy Director Admin Iftikhar Ali, Deputy Director Building Control Ali Raza and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Traffic Lai Rawalpindi Lala Musa From Government

Recent Stories

Soldier embraces martyrdom amid intense exchange o ..

Soldier embraces martyrdom amid intense exchange of fire with terrorists in Sout ..

9 minutes ago
 State Dept. in Light of Further OPEC+ Cuts Says Be ..

State Dept. in Light of Further OPEC+ Cuts Says Believes Supply Should Meet Dema ..

9 minutes ago
 First Ukrainian Pilots Go to UK to Train on F-16 J ..

First Ukrainian Pilots Go to UK to Train on F-16 Jets - Prime Minister

9 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews DET’s strategy to ac ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews DET’s strategy to achieve goals of Dubai Economic ..

13 minutes ago
 Iftikhar Shallwani transferred to Health Ministry

Iftikhar Shallwani transferred to Health Ministry

9 minutes ago
 Sanjrani boards on diplomatic visit to Russia

Sanjrani boards on diplomatic visit to Russia

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.