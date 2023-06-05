A group of 27 under-training Local Government officers here on Monday visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :A group of 27 under-training Local Government officers here on Monday visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) office.

According to the RDA spokesman, BPS-17 and BPS-18 officers visited RDA under their first mandatory promotion training course from Punjab Local Government academy Lala Musa.

The RDA Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa briefed the BPS-17 and BPS-18 officers on the administrative issues of RDA, which will be helpful for the under-training officers.

On the occasion, he briefed about RDA's historical background and ongoing projects including Ring Road, Kutchery Chowk, Nullah Lai Expressway and several other projects.

The DG said that such courses would be beneficial for the government officials, adding, the officers of other administrative departments should also participate in such courses to serve the masses efficiently.

The Chief Planner RDA Jamshaid Aftab, Director, Admin and Finance and Land RDA, Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Director, Estate Management RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director, Architecture, Shuja Ali, Director, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo, Deputy Director Finance Khawaja Arshad Javed, Deputy Director Admin Iftikhar Ali, Deputy Director Building Control Ali Raza and others were also present on the occasion.