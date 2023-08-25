Under Training Officers Of Customs Visit SSU Headquarters
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The officers, undergoing 37th Mid-Career Management Course of Pakistan Customs academy led by Deputy Director Customs Tariq Hussain visited Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters and appreciated professional standard maintained in management, administration and counter-terrorism operations.
Commandant SSU Dr. Farrukh Ali welcomed the officers, met them personally and briefed about different sections of SSU, said a news release on Friday.
He also briefed the officers about the improvements being brought up in the unit.
Later, the Commandant SSU presented honorary shield to the head of delegation.