Under-training officers visit BFC Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The under-training officers of 41st Mid-Career Management Course, National Institute of Management (NIM), Lahore, led by Rafia Haider and Huma Kanwal, visited the Business Facilitation Centre Sialkot, on Friday.

Officers were briefed about the centre operations and additional facilities like free sale certificate, Nadra Sahulat, free PSW and NTN login generation, city traffic driving test, provided to the business community of Sialkot.

Later, Huma Kanwal wrote his remarks in the visitors book and she was presented a copy of centre's magazine.