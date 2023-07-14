Open Menu

Under Training Officers Visit Central Police Office

National Institute of Management 37th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) under training officers paid a study visit to the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday

The 16-member delegation from Pakistan Administrative Service, NAB, Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Energy and Power Department, Senior officers belonging to Provincial Management Services KP and other institutions were included in the delegation.

The delegation was informed about the working of Punjab Police, field formations and modern service delivery projects.

DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir briefed the under-training officers on professional matters, anti-crime measures and measures to provide services to citizens.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar addressed the officers under training and also answered their questions.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the series of promotions according to merit and seniority are being completed rapidly to raise the morale of the police force.

Moreover, health screening and vaccination have been completed in all the districts.

He also said that the protection centers have been activated throughout the province to help and guide the vulnerable sections of the society suffering from the social issues.

Dr. Usman Anwar further said that along with crime fighting, priority measures are being taken to serve and protect citizens under community policing. The officers included in the delegation were also made to visit the various departments of CPO including Shuhada and Ghazi Wall.

At the end of the visit, commemorative souvenirs were exchanged between IG Punjab and the head of the delegation. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment-I Dr. Inam Waheed and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.

