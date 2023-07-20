Open Menu

Under-training Officers Visit Faisalabad, Get Briefing On Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Institute of Management's 37th Mid-Career Management Course (MEMC) under-training officers paid a study visit here on Thursday.

The delegation members were warmly welcomed by the officers of divisional management at the Municipal Corporation committee room. Commissioner Silwat Saeed briefed the officers about various historical, geographical, cultural and industrial features of the Faisalabad division.

She also briefed the under-training officers about population and houses data, collected under recent census, revenue collection, dash board of the Board of Revenue, land revenue and revenue circles, education and health.

The officers were told about important crops including wheat, cotton, sugarcane, and maize cultivated across the division.

They were also apprised about pre-flood arrangements and the latest position of water in rivers, security of foreigners, industrial estates and FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development Management Company).

Later, commemorative shields were exchanged.

The group leader Muhammad Farooq thanked the Commissioner Silwat Saeed for the detailed briefing.

