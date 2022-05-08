UrduPoint.com

Under-training Officers Visit PSCA

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Under-training officers visit PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The Civil Services academy (CSA) officers' delegation visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) PPIC3, Qurban Lines Lahore here on Sunday.

The under-training officers were informed about the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by the Operation Commander SP Asim Jasra. The under-training officers appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in detail especially about Intelligent Traffic Management System and Electronic Challaning. They showed keen interest in the unprecedented Facial Recognition Technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols.

The trainees were briefed in detail as to how intelligent traffic management systems work. They were informed as to how the data can be used for accident analysis and possible preventive measures can be taken accordingly.

They appreciated the conflation of various emergency response helplines, under a universal SOS number 15, in-line with international standards and practices.

The officers expressed satisfaction with the authority's capability to record and produce geo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles within the metropolis by the virtue of ANPR technology and the geo-strategic grid of capacitated CCTV cameras. They termed PPIC3 a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab, seeking emulation across Pakistan. Such projects ensure optimum security thresholds as they employ the latest technologies and advanced gadgets when preempting or combating crime, they added.

The visit was concluded with the presentation of souvenir shields from both sides.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Accident Police Technology Punjab Visit Vehicles Traffic Somali Shilling Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

10 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

19 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

19 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

19 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.