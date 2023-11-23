Open Menu

Under-training Officers Visit PSCA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Under-training officers visit PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) A group of officers, undergoing training at the National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP) College in Sheikhupura, as well as the faculty members, made a study visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), here on Thursday.

The PSCA officers gave detailed briefing to the visiting under-training officers about the authority's operations and working of different departments. They were told about the intelligent traffic management system, artificial intelligence, and modern communication systems.

They were also introduced to the e-challan system, modern forensic evidence system, and the importance of evidence in investigations.

The officers said that visiting the Safe Cities Authority had become an essential component of police training courses, as the project played a crucial role in changing the police culture, and the use of modern technology had proven to be effective in crime suppression and traffic management.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab Motorway Visit Traffic Sheikhupura

Recent Stories

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partner ..

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia

1 hour ago
 Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

1 hour ago
 Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 2 ..

Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 28 in Cipher case

2 hours ago
 PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and ..

PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and Muhammad Ali added to trainin ..

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges ami ..

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges amid Smog crisis

4 hours ago
US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

17 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

17 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan