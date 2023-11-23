Under-training officers visit PSCA

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) A group of officers, undergoing training at the National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP) College in Sheikhupura, as well as the faculty members, made a study visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), here on Thursday.

The PSCA officers gave detailed briefing to the visiting under-training officers about the authority's operations and working of different departments. They were told about the intelligent traffic management system, artificial intelligence, and modern communication systems.

They were also introduced to the e-challan system, modern forensic evidence system, and the importance of evidence in investigations.

The officers said that visiting the Safe Cities Authority had become an essential component of police training courses, as the project played a crucial role in changing the police culture, and the use of modern technology had proven to be effective in crime suppression and traffic management.