Under-training Officers Visit SCCI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A delegation of under-training officers of the 41st Mid-Career Management Course, National Institute of Management (NIM), Lahore, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday.
SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq, Senior Vice President Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi and Vice
President Omer Khalid welcomed the guests.
Addressing the participants, President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq said: "An effective management
and governance are crucial for driving our nation toward growth and development".
He said that for businesses to thrive, a conducive environment was essential, and
responsibility for creating this environment lies with both the government
and the bureaucracy.
The president said it was imperative for the government to take steps to improve the ease
of doing business in Pakistan, thereby promoting sustained growth in the private sector
and attracting higher levels of foreign direct investment.
"Our footballs, field hockey sticks, cricket gear, and boxing gloves are used in international games,
including the Olympics and the World Cups.
The city had gained global recognition for producing
official match balls for the FIFA World Cups, he added.
Additional Director Staff NIM Hina Khalid said exporters had set unique examples of self-help by
completing several mega projects on self-help basis, including the Sialkot international Airport
Limited (SIAL), Sialkot Dry port and private airline AirSial Airline on self-help basis.
"We need to diversify our industry as well as go for the value addition in our products,
she added.
Dr Javed Tariq Awan, Coordinator Inland Study Tour Rafia Haider, Co-Coordinator Huma Kanwal,
Secretary Ahmed Nawaz Shah, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Bilal Saleem, Captain (retd) Ali Bin Tariq,
Nadia Aslam, Iraj Rabbani, Mubashir Mehmood, Shiraza Hameed, Muhammad Adnan, Shahid Iqbal,
Abdullah Nayer Sheikh, Shehzad Javed Khan, Imran Rasheed, Muhammad Farhan Sikandari
and Zaheer Ahmed were included in the delegation.
