Under-training officers visit SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A delegation of officers of BS-18 from the 42nd Mid-Career Management Course, National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Lahore, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Vice President (VP) SCCI Omar Khalid, along with executive committee members, warmly welcomed the guests.

The visit aimed to enhance collaboration and exchange insights on industrial and economic development in Sialkot.

Welcoming the participants, Vice President SCCI Omar Khalid praised the role of the National Institute of Public Administration in developing the capabilities of government officers and expressed the hope that all officers would play their role in the development and progress of Pakistan after being posted at various Federal, provincial or district levels in the coming days.

VP SCCI Omar Khalid told the participants that the role of the government and bureaucracy is of key importance in the sustainable development of business.

President SCCI said that the country's private industrial sector develops on the basis of business-friendly policies of the government and bureaucracy and opportunities for foreign direct investment are created.

He said that Sialkot Chamber of Commerce always plays its role in cooperation with government institutions and promotion of industrial and business activities.

The participants thanked the Sialkot Chamber for the warm welcome and praised the role of the Chamber in the development of the city and its services in promoting domestic exports.

The vice president and SCCI executive committee members also answered the questions of the participants.

The meeting was attended by Sialkot business community.