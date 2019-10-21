Under-training officers visit Sialkot

A group of under training officers from the National Institute of Management Islamabad (NIMI) visited here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : A group of under training officers from the National Institute of Management Islamabad (NIMI) visited here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr. Umer Sher Chatta and Sialkot DPO Capt (Retd) Mustansar Feroz gave them a detailed briefing about the administrative and security matters.

The delegates showed keen interest in Sialkot's socio-economic and human development as well.