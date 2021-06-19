Under training OMG officers visit 'Safe City Project'

The officers of Office Management Group (OMG) from the 48th Common Training Programme (CTP) visited the 'Safe City Project' here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The officers of Office Management Group (OMG) from the 48th Common Training Programme (CTP) visited the 'Safe City Project' here on Friday.

According to the police officials, 25 officers from the 48th CTP met with Director General 'Safe City Project' DIG Muhammad Saleem. They were apprised about how the system helps police in real-time tracking of the vehicles. They were told how the police was using modern technology to secure the capital city. DIG Muhammad Saleem told the delegation that under the project, cameras installed at different locations of the city were being used in identifying the criminals. He said under the instructions of IG Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, an e-Challan system has been introduced so as to check traffic accidents and impose traffic laws in a more efficient manner.

He said fine tickets were dispatched to the violators at their homes after their identification through the 'Safe City Project'. He observed that the initiative has helped in reduction of traffic violations and fatal accidents.

He further told the delegation that for the convenience of the citizens, Rescue-15 Desk has been established and the citizens can benefit from this office round the clock. He said the project was also helping the police in imposing COVI-19 SOPs in the city. He said under the project, around 1900 cameras were functional in the city and the number will be increased up to 3200 in near future. The delegation appreciated the performance of the project.