Under Training PMS Sindh Officers Visit Civil Secretariat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 02:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A delegation of officers from Provincial Management Service Sindh participating

in the 7th Civil Services Training Program visited the Punjab Civil Secretariat as

part of their study tour on Tuesday.

The delegation was briefed on uplift projects, financial discipline of the province

and reforms in education, health and other sectors.

Talking to the under-training officers, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman

said that the element of recommendation/reference had been eliminated in the transfers

and postings of officers in Punjab, and appointments in the bureaucracy were made

only on the basis of merit in the province. He said that Key Performance Indicators

(KPIs) had been introduced to evaluate the performance of officers and the Chief

Minister Punjab regularly reviews the performance of officers.

The Chief Secretary said that price control, provision of best facilities of health,

education and cleanliness were the priorities of the Punjab government. He said

that Suthra Punjab programme had been launched to improve governance, and

service delivery in rural areas while reforms were being made in education, health,

economic and social sectors.

The delegation termed the Punjab government's initiatives for good governance,

progress and prosperity of the province exemplary.

The delegation also visited various parts of the Civil Secretariat, including Anarkali tomb,

and archive museum.

Additional Chief Secretary and secretaries of the relevant departments were also

present on the occasion.

