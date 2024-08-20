Under Training PMS Sindh Officers Visit Civil Secretariat
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A delegation of officers from Provincial Management Service Sindh participating
in the 7th Civil Services Training Program visited the Punjab Civil Secretariat as
part of their study tour on Tuesday.
The delegation was briefed on uplift projects, financial discipline of the province
and reforms in education, health and other sectors.
Talking to the under-training officers, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman
said that the element of recommendation/reference had been eliminated in the transfers
and postings of officers in Punjab, and appointments in the bureaucracy were made
only on the basis of merit in the province. He said that Key Performance Indicators
(KPIs) had been introduced to evaluate the performance of officers and the Chief
Minister Punjab regularly reviews the performance of officers.
The Chief Secretary said that price control, provision of best facilities of health,
education and cleanliness were the priorities of the Punjab government. He said
that Suthra Punjab programme had been launched to improve governance, and
service delivery in rural areas while reforms were being made in education, health,
economic and social sectors.
The delegation termed the Punjab government's initiatives for good governance,
progress and prosperity of the province exemplary.
The delegation also visited various parts of the Civil Secretariat, including Anarkali tomb,
and archive museum.
Additional Chief Secretary and secretaries of the relevant departments were also
present on the occasion.
