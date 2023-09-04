Under-training police officers delegation visits PSCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :A delegation comprising police officers, undergoing training at the Chung Training Centre, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Monday.

The delegation was briefed by the Safe Cities officers about working of the authority.

The visitors were informed about the operations and monitoring centre, 15 emergency help centres, call dispatch control centre and also briefed about the e-challenging system.

The delegation was told that the PSCA electronic data analysis centre has provided digital evidence in more than 20,000 cases.

The police officers said the Safe City cameras were providing full support in police operations and investigations. The plan is very important for guiding law-enforcement agencies. For that, the scope of the Safe Cities project would be extended to the whole of Punjab.