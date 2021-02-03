UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Under Training Police Officers Visit CCPO Lahore Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Under training police officers visit CCPO Lahore office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :-:A 21-member delegation of under training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) visited the office of Capital City Police Chief Lahore and called on Commander Lahore Police Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Wednesday.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on operational working of Lahore Police and its different units including Operations and Investigation Wing, Security Division, Traffic Management System, CIA, AVLS and Gender Crime Cell.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar informed the delegation regarding Lahore Police development projects, smart and community policing based initiatives, e-police governance applications including Welfare Eye, Triple One System, Hotel and travel Eye, reforms in the various fields as well as law and order situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the CCPO said that Lahore was a mega city of the region comprising around 15 million population and Lahore Police were striving hard to render best possible services to the citizens despite limited available resources. "We have been facing multi tasking challenges during performance of duty including maintenance of law and order situation, providing foolproof security to the citizens and crime control, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar added.

The Lahore Police has introduced latest technology to provide online police related services to the citizens at police facilitation centres, traffic learner booths, he said and added the Lahore Police had been reorganizing its sources to enhance quality of its service delivery through capacity building of the force and introduction of e-police initiatives including electronic devices, CCTV cameras, biometric machines and gadgets with the support of digital technology.

Commander Lahore Police expressed best wishes for the successful professional career of under training police officers and said that Lahore Police in collaboration of Punjab Safe Cities Authority and district government play pivotal role to provide protection and best possible facilities to citizens with joint operational strategies.

The delegation also visited different sections of the CCPO office including welfare eye, complaint cell, triple one system and reviewed the working of officers and staff there. The delegation expressed pleasure over the technology based services provided to the citizens and police employees families at CCPO office.

The CCPO Lahore presented flowers bouquet and souvenirs to the delegation members.

SSP Discipline Syed Amin Bukhari, SSP Administration Waqar Shoaib Qureshi and other related officers welcomed the delegation.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Punjab Law And Order CIA Hotel Traffic Government Best Million

Recent Stories

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

2 minutes ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

17 minutes ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

27 minutes ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

28 minutes ago

Govt tables bill for 26th amendment in Constitutio ..

37 minutes ago

United States And Pakistan Cooperate To Increase P ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.