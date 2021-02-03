Under training police officers visit CCPO Lahore office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :-:A 21-member delegation of under training Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) visited the office of Capital City Police Chief Lahore and called on Commander Lahore Police Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Wednesday.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on operational working of Lahore Police and its different units including Operations and Investigation Wing, Security Division, Traffic Management System, CIA, AVLS and Gender Crime Cell.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar informed the delegation regarding Lahore Police development projects, smart and community policing based initiatives, e-police governance applications including Welfare Eye, Triple One System, Hotel and travel Eye, reforms in the various fields as well as law and order situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the CCPO said that Lahore was a mega city of the region comprising around 15 million population and Lahore Police were striving hard to render best possible services to the citizens despite limited available resources. "We have been facing multi tasking challenges during performance of duty including maintenance of law and order situation, providing foolproof security to the citizens and crime control, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar added.

The Lahore Police has introduced latest technology to provide online police related services to the citizens at police facilitation centres, traffic learner booths, he said and added the Lahore Police had been reorganizing its sources to enhance quality of its service delivery through capacity building of the force and introduction of e-police initiatives including electronic devices, CCTV cameras, biometric machines and gadgets with the support of digital technology.

Commander Lahore Police expressed best wishes for the successful professional career of under training police officers and said that Lahore Police in collaboration of Punjab Safe Cities Authority and district government play pivotal role to provide protection and best possible facilities to citizens with joint operational strategies.

The delegation also visited different sections of the CCPO office including welfare eye, complaint cell, triple one system and reviewed the working of officers and staff there. The delegation expressed pleasure over the technology based services provided to the citizens and police employees families at CCPO office.

The CCPO Lahore presented flowers bouquet and souvenirs to the delegation members.

SSP Discipline Syed Amin Bukhari, SSP Administration Waqar Shoaib Qureshi and other related officers welcomed the delegation.